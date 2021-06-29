CemNet.com » Cement News » Mangalam Cement completes capacity upgrade at Morak

Mangalam Cement completes capacity upgrade at Morak

29 June 2021


India’s Mangalam Cement has completed a trial run of an expansion project at its Morak plant in Rajasthan. As a result, clinker capacity at the plant has been improved by 300,000tpa and cement by 400,000tpa.

Following the upgrades to Morak’s Line I, overall capacity of the company now stands at 4.4Mta.

