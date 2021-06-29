Mangalam Cement completes capacity upgrade at Morak

India’s Mangalam Cement has completed a trial run of an expansion project at its Morak plant in Rajasthan. As a result, clinker capacity at the plant has been improved by 300,000tpa and cement by 400,000tpa.
Following the upgrades to Morak’s Line I, overall capacity of the company now stands at 4.4Mta.
India’s Mangalam Cement has completed a trial run of an expansion project at its Morak plant in Rajasthan. As a result, clinker capacity at the plant has been improved by 300,000tpa and cement by 400,000tpa.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email