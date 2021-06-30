CemNet.com » Cement News » CRH continues share buyback programme

CRH continues share buyback programme

30 June 2021


CRH is continuing its share buyback programme by entering into an arrangement with Societe Generale, which will repurchase ordinary shares on the group’s behalf for a value up to US$300m.

The buyback will begin today and is expected to complete by 1 October 2021. The programme is intended to reduce the share capital of CRH.

