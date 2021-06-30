CRH continues share buyback programme

CRH is continuing its share buyback programme by entering into an arrangement with Societe Generale, which will repurchase ordinary shares on the group’s behalf for a value up to US$300m.
The buyback will begin today and is expected to complete by 1 October 2021. The programme is intended to reduce the share capital of CRH.
