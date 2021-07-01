Indonesian cement consumption up 19% YoY in May

Indonesian cement demand decreased by 1Mt to 3.68Mt in May 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to the Indonesian Cement Association (ASI). However, when compared with May 2020, sales increased 19.2 per cent as COVID-19 and holidays affected demand, said ASI Chairman Widodo Santoso.

Growth was particularly strong in the Sulawesi market, where demand was up 64 per cent YoY to 457,000t, representing a gradual recovery from a 11.8 per cent fall in 2020. Maluku and Papua regions reported a 29.1 per cent advance to 142,500t in May while in the 5M21, these regional markets expanded by 10.3 per cent to 796,033t. Cement consumption in Java was up 282,000t to 1.85Mt in May while in the 5M21 the increase was 4.89 per cent to 12.45Mt. On Kalimantan May shipments rose 16.1 per cent to 245,000t while in the 5M21 demand edged up 2.3 per cent to 1.49Mt. Bali and Nusa Tenggara reported a decline of 5.6 per cent to 203,000t in May 2021 while in the 5M21 demand fell by 6.8 per cent to 1.18Mt.

