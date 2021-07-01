Gujarat Sidhee Cement posts 28% rise in profit

India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd has reported a 27.8 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit to INR207.9m (US$2.79m) in the 4QFY20-21, up from INR162.7m in the year-ago period. Revenue also increased 17.5 per cent YoY to INR1.94bn from INR1.65bn.
In the full-year FY21 period, the company’s profit declined 31.9 per cent to INR305.4m from INR448.3m. Revenue also slipped 3.3 per cent YoY to INR5.66bn from INR5.85bn in the FY19-20.
India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd has reported a 27.8 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit to INR207.9m (US$2.79m) in the 4QFY20-21, up from INR162.7m in the year-ago period. Revenue also increased 17.5 per cent YoY to INR1.94bn from INR1.65bn.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email