Gujarat Sidhee Cement posts 28% rise in profit

01 July 2021

India’s Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd has reported a 27.8 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit to INR207.9m (US$2.79m) in the 4QFY20-21, up from INR162.7m in the year-ago period. Revenue also increased 17.5 per cent YoY to INR1.94bn from INR1.65bn.



In the full-year FY21 period, the company’s profit declined 31.9 per cent to INR305.4m from INR448.3m. Revenue also slipped 3.3 per cent YoY to INR5.66bn from INR5.85bn in the FY19-20.

