S&P upgrades credit rating of Buzzi Unicem

01 July 2021

The Standard and Poor (S&P) credit rating agency has upgraded the creditworthiness of Buzzi Unicem, as of 30 June 2021. It has now raised its long-term rating from ‘BBB-’ to ‘BBB’.



The short-term rating has also been upgraded to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’, while its outlook has been classed as stable.

