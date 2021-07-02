Saudi Cement announces new board member

02 July 2021

Saudi Cement Co has announced the resignation of board member Mohammad Sulaiman Balghonaim and the appointment of Mansour Mohammed Balghonaim as a member of the board to complete the term of his predecessor for the remainder of the current term, which ends on 31 December 2021.



Mr Blaghonaim has around 16 years of experience in banking and currently serves as head of Business Development for Wholesale Banking at the Gulf International Bank.

