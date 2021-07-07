Holcim acquires southern German building materials company

Holcim has reached an agreement to acquire Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co KG, a regional player in aggregates and ready-mix concrete in southern Germany.

The company's Region Head EMEA, Miljan Gutovic, said: "The acquisition of Heinrich Teufel will strengthen our footprint in southern Germany in aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. We were especially impressed by their shared commitment to advancing the circular economy. We look forward to warmly welcoming the Heinrich Teufel colleagues joining our team."

Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co KG has its headquarters in Strassberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It operates a limestone quarry with an asphalt mixing plant and a ready-mix concrete plant, as well as a recycling park and a demolition company.

Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co KG employs around 160 people, most of them at the plant in Strassberg. The company will continue to operate under the Heinrich Teufel name for the time being. The transaction is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

