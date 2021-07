Belarusian Cement Plant reports 7% production increase

Belarusian Cement Plant has reported a 7.3 per cent YoY rise in production to 710,000t of cement in the first five months of 2021. The volume of production in actual prices rose 14.2 per cent to BYN115.9m (US$45.39m) during the period.

The company reported BYN7m in sales profit in January-May 2021, with half of this amount made in May alone.

