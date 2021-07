NCL Industries announces 52% rise in production

08 July 2021

India’s NCL Industries has announced a 52 per cent YoY increase in cement production to 706,370t in the first quarter of FY21-22. Cement dispatches were also up 44 per cent to 698,498t compared to the year-ago period.

The company’s cement board production rose 37 per cent to 17,196t and dispatches climbed 32 per cent to 10,634t.

