Beumer Maschinenfabrik appoints new managing director

09 July 2021

Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co KG has appointed Dr Jörn Fontius as its new managing director. He succeeds Norbert Stemich, who after eight years in this position is now focussing on the activities in the Product Business area.

Dr Jörn Fontius was appointed to his position in May 2021. In 2013 Dr Fontius joined Beumer Maschinenfabrik and was in charge of the topics of Corporate Strategy. Afterwards, he was head of the global Supply Chain Management. At the end of 2019 he moved to the group's North American subsidiary, Beumer Corp in Arlington, Texas, where he was President Airport Division for North America until April 2021.

Before joining the system provider in 2013, he was a member of the management board of the Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL). The non-profit association with approx.11,300 members from the management levels of industry, trade, services and science sees itself as a competence network for logistics.

Dr Jörn Fontius graduated in business administration and completed his doctorate in logistics during his professional career. He brings a wealth of experience to his new position. "I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges," he says.

