Universal Cement records 12% rise in revenue

09 July 2021

Taiwan’s Universal Cement has posted a 10.2 per cent YoY decline in June revenue to TWD407.13bn (US$14.5m) from TWD453.56m in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of the year, revenue advanced 12.1 per cent to TWD2.91bn from TWD2.59bn.

