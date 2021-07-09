Dangote Cement considers Mtwara expansion

09 July 2021

Dangote Cement is reportedly considering an expansion of its Mtwara plant in Tanzania, as the domestic cement market expands.



"We have come a long way and right now we are doing one production line and as volume increases and the market develops, the expansion of the existing plant may take place. This is because we have been well received in the market," said Abdullahi Baba, general manager of Dangote Cement Tanzania.



The plant currently has 3Mta of cement capacity, which has already increased to meet Tanzania’s demand and the export market.

