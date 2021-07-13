Aumund takes over KoWey after-sales service

13 July 2021

Aumund Fördertechnik GmbH has taken over the after-sales service from KoWey (Germany) and from KTC Engineering (India) on all machinery, including original spare parts and retrofits, respectively conversions with regard to the bucket elevators and conveying systems supplied worldwide.



Aumund says its PREMAS® Services for preventive and predictive maintenance are highly recommended worldwide for all installed KoWey machines to check the conditions and to suggest the corresponding maintenance activities.



From 30 June 2021, KoWey GmbH & Co KG, Kamp-Lintfort (Germany) ceased its business operations worldwide.

