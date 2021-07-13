Morocco’s cement consumption up 21% in June

Cement deliveries by Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc increased by 20.6 per cent to 1,363,579t in June 2021, up from 1,130,864t in June 2020, according to an IPSOS report on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation.



Retail sales, the largest cement market segment in Morocco, saw a 12.8 per cent YoY advance to 863,695t in June 2021 while sales to the ready-mix concrete market saw the largest increase, 55.1 per cent YoY, to 266,319t. In the prefabricated segment sales were up by 25.9 per cent YoY to 116,330t. Infrastructure off-take increased by 18.9 per cent YoY to 54,190t while in the smallest segment, construction, sales edged up 13.8 per cent to 63,045t in June 2021.



January-June 2021

In the first half of 2021 dispatches were up 24.4 per cent to 6,809,696t from 5,473,726t in the 1H20.



Sales in the retail market surged 22.8 per cent YoY to 4,392,311t in the January-June period while the ready-mix concrete market saw the largest growth at 34.1 per cent YoY to 1,216,095t. Prefabricated sales rose 31 per cent YoY in the 1H21 to 607,395t and construction was up by 22.5 per cent to 314,268t. Off-take by infrastructure edged up 4.1 per cent YoY to 279,628t.

