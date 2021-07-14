ADY Express starts exporting cement to Georgia

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, has started transporting cement produced by Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC to Georgia by rail.

The cargo is loaded on semi-wagons provided by ADY Express LLC at the Garadagh station and delivered to the Caspi station in Georgia. The return journey is generally carried out in 6-7 days.

ADY Express has allocated 50 wagons for the transportation of these goods, which are planned to be carried out four times a month. The company plans to export 15,000t of cement to Georgia per month.

