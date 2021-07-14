Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe to double cement capacity in 2022

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (Holcim group) plans to double its cement milling capacity upon completion of the installation of a new vertical roller mill (VRM) in 2022.

"The supply contract was signed in August 2020 and the manufacturing of the plant commenced the following month. Civil works for the VRM have since started and the expected completion date for the project is February 2022," Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe stated.

The mill installation will be the last phase of a US$25m investment plan that started in 2019. The previous two phases of the investment included the commissioning of alternative power infrastructure in 2019 and the completion of the US$2.8m automated dry-mortar plant in April 2021.

