Tangshan Jidong sees cement and clinker sales rise 14%

14 July 2021

China’s Tangshan Jidong Cement expects its net profit to rise 20-30 per cent YoY to CNY1.2-1.3bn (US$185-200m) in the first half of 2021, compared to CNY1bn in the year-ago period.



The company has attributed the rise in profit to an increase in cement and clinker sales, continued strengthening of cost control and a decline in expenses. Its consolidated sales of cement and clinker advanced 14 per cent to around 48Mt.

