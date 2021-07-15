Steel producer starts blastfurnace slag supply to French cement plant

A French cement plant has taken a first order for 50,000t of blastfurnace slag from Liberty Galați of Romania. The slag will be converted into low-carbon cement to lower the cement producer's carbon footprint.

A first ship loaded with blastfurnace slag, from Liberty Galati's steel facilities, was recently transported to the French cement manufacturer.

The steel producer’s new process is environmentally friendly as it does not involve the extraction of limestone, does not release gases into the atmosphere and reduces the carbon footprint of the cement by 80 per cent. Liberty Galați produces about 0.5Mta of blastfurnace slag.

Cement producers in Romania and other countries have used the blastfurnace slag in their cement across Europe and Africa.

