Oman Cement posts 5% decline in net profit

15 July 2021

Oman Cement has posted a 4.8 per cent decline in net profit to OMR2m (US$5.2m) in the first half of 2021, compared to OMR2.1m in the year-ago period.



Total revenue fell 9.1 per cent YoY to OMR24m from OMR26.4m in the 1H20.

