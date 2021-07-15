Cimencam appoints new executive board chairman

ICR Newsroom By 15 July 2021

Cameroon’s former Minister of Mining, Jacques-Yves Mbélé Ndoé has been appointed chairman of the Cimencam’s executive board and as a result, is also the representative of the country’s President in the company’s executive board. He succeeds Pierre Moukoko Mbonjo as of 13 July 2021.



After his training in Dakar, Senegal, Mr Mbélé Ndoé joined the Cameroon government from 7 December 1997 until 24 August 2002.



His appointment comes days after Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana’s warning to Cimencam’s CEO, Benoît Galichet, to close the cement producer’s plant should the company unilaterally raise its wholesale prices again. “Various sources have informed me that you are planning to proceed to an umpteenth unilateral price increase, in defiance of my former warnings and calls for negotiations(…) I would like to hereby inform you that should that measure I consider an opposition and provocation happen to pass, I will be obliged to order your facilities to be closed,” Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana wrote. In the note, he also reminded that cement is still one of the products whose prices are subjected to the price approval procedures in Cameroon.

