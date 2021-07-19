Shree Cement to open 3Mta Pune grinding plant in September

19 July 2021

Shree Cement's 3Mta clinker grinding unit at Patas, Pune district in Maharashstra, India, is now expected to be completed soon with commercial production to commence in September, according to company official.

The western Indian expansion, which sits on a 26.6ha plot, had been delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and right-of-way issues. The project, which represents an investment of over INR6bn (US$80.39m), will receive clinker from its group plant in Karnataka.

In 2020-21 the company commissioned commercial operations of a 3Mta clinker grinding unit at Athagarh Tehsil in the Cuttack district of Odisha.

The currently company has about 43Mta capacity from four integrated plants and nine grinding units in a total of nine states.

