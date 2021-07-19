Mangalam Cement sees 57% rise in sales

19 July 2021

India’s Mangalam Cement has reported a 57.1 per cent rise in sales to INR3.55bn (US$47.52m) in the quarter ending June 2021, compared to INR2.26bn in the year-ago period.



Net profit also increased 189.4 per cent YoY to INR399.4m from INR138m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Published under