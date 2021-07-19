Mangalam Cement sees 57% rise in sales

India’s Mangalam Cement has reported a 57.1 per cent rise in sales to INR3.55bn (US$47.52m) in the quarter ending June 2021, compared to INR2.26bn in the year-ago period.
Net profit also increased 189.4 per cent YoY to INR399.4m from INR138m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
India’s Mangalam Cement has reported a 57.1 per cent rise in sales to INR3.55bn (US$47.52m) in the quarter ending June 2021, compared to INR2.26bn in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email