US Portland and blended cement demand up 19% in April

ICR Newsroom By 19 July 2021

Portland and blended cement shipments, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico, saw a 19 per cent YoY increase to 9.7Mt in April 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio, who accounted for a combined share of 40 per cent of total shipments. The leading producing states were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement deliveries were up 13 per cent YoY to 220,000t. The leading masonry cement-consuming states – Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California and Georgia – accounted for 56 per cent of these shipments.



US clinker production rose 4.4 per cent YoY to 6.7Mt in April when compared with April 2020. Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama were the leading clinker-producing states.



To supplement domestic production, the US imported 2Mt of cement and clinker in April. This represents a YoY increase of 33 per cent.



January-April 2021

Total Portland and blended cement shipments in the January-April 2021 period advanced 6.8 per cent to 31.1Mt when compared with the year-ago period while masonry cement deliveries edged up 2.4 per cent YoY when compared to the 4M20.



Total clinker output for the first four months of 2021 slipped 3.1 per cent YoY to 22.4Mt.



Imports between January-April 2021 totalled 6.5Mt, up 30 per cent when compared with the 4M20.

Published under