Another busy export year for Pakistan’s cement industry

21 July 2021

The Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) of Pakistan has released cement export data for the just-concluded FY20-21 (July 2020-June 2021). Both value and quantity of exports rose in this period when compared with the equivalent months in FY19-20.

Pakistan's cement industry in 12MFY20-21 earned US$267.91m of export revenue by dispatching 7.815Mt of cement and clinker overseas, compared to US$259.44m from 7.11Mt of exports in the year-ago period. The export figures represent a noticeable growth of 3.3 per cent in dollar terms and a rising single-digit growth of 9.8 per cent in terms of volumes YoY, as reported by FBS. However, in local currency terms, the export value increased by 5.2 per cent to PKR42.95bn (US$267.91m) from PKR40.84bn during this 12MFY20-21.

However, when compared with May 2021, export revenues were down to US$14.32m in June 2021 from US$259.44m while volumes declined to 372,580t from 818,471t over the same period. Local research houses observed poor exports to Bangladesh and growing domestic demand. But exports were seen to have picked up in FY20-21, supported by sea-based dispatches to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well as the opening up of the neighbouring Afghan market post-winter season.

