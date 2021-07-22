HeidelbergCement joins Race to Net Zero

22 July 2021

HeidelbergCement has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Commitment, a global initiative led by the SBTi in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the 'We Mean Business' coalition, aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5°C and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. With this signature, HeidelbergCement joins the global Race To Zero campaign, which aims to build positive momentum for the transition to a decarbonised economy ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November 2021.

"As one of the world's leading building materials producers, we are continuously increasing our efforts in the global fight against climate change," says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "We are working on all levels to reach climate neutrality – within our operations as well as through associations and initiatives such as the Race To Zero campaign. Every effort brings us closer to our goal."

To substantiate the path to 2050 with concrete, scientifically validated targets and measures, HeidelbergCement will intensify its collaboration with the Science Based Targets initiative and global partners. The company has already committed itself to lower its Scope 1 emissions to below 500kg of CO 2 /t of cementitious material by 2030, a reduction of 33 per cent compared to 1990.

HeidelbergCement’s scope 2 emissions are to be reduced by 65 per cent by 2030 compared to 2016. To also significantly reduce the supply and transport-related scope 3 emissions, HeidelbergCement collaborates with partners along the entire value chain. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest.

