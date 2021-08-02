Swedish cement shortage could impact climate transition

Malin Löfsjögård, CEO of Swedish trade association Svensk Betong, says that the potential cement shortage starting in autumn 2021 could be detrimental to the planned climate transition.
A considerable volume of cement will be required for infrastructure and new housing construction and supply could be significantly reduced following the discontinuation of Cementa’s limestone mining on Gotland. While the limestone in cement could be replaced partly with other materials, it is not sufficient to alleviate the current shortage and further imports from the rest of Europe are unlikely, according to Ms Löfsjögård.
Cementa’s Sustainability Manger, Karin Comstedt Web, says there is no cement available in Europe currently, but that imports from Algeria, China and Turkey are an option.
Malin Löfsjögård, CEO of Swedish trade association Svensk Betong, says that the potential cement shortage starting in autumn 2021 could be detrimental to the planned climate transition.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email