Vortex Asia-Pacific reopens Shanghai office

03 August 2021

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, solids and bulk handling components company Vortex Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce it has reopened a physical office in Shanghai, China.

The new location is in the heart of downtown Shanghai and will serve Vortex’s customers in China and a variety of countries on the Asian continent.

"We are extremely pleased that we can start to move on from the past 18 months and that our Asia-Pacific customers are getting all the support they need from our new Shanghai office and Tony Zhang," said Laurence Millington, managing director at VortexGlobal.

Vortex Asia-Pacific was established in 2009. Now in its 12th year, the Asia-Pacific office is responsible for the corporation’s many business activities occurring throughout China, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia and Taiwan.

