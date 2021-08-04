Colombian market expands 18% in June

Cement consumption in Colombia reached 1.072Mt in June 2021, up 18.4 per cent when compared with 0.905Mt in June 2021 and by 9.5 per cent per cent when compared with 0.979Mt reported in June 2019, according to DANE, the country’s statistics office.



Retail sales advanced by 18.3 per cent in June 2021 while offtake from ready-mix concrete companies was up 18.3 per cent when compared with June 2020. Construction companies and contractors increased their purchases by 14.5 per cent YoY.



Production from domestic cement plants increased 13.4 per cent to 1.108Mt in June 2021 when compared with June 2020, when output stood at 0.978Mt and by eight per cent in June 2021 when volumes were at 1.026Mt.



January-June 2021

In the first six months of 2021 total dispatches reached 6.499Mt, up 32.8 per cent YoY. In the 6M20, dispatches were 4.893Mt.



Sales to the retail segment showed the greatest advance, by 35 per cent, while ready-mix concrete companies increased their offtake by 33.4 per cent. Sales to construction companies and contractors were up 32.9 per cent YoY.



Production volumes expanded by 34.3 per cent from 4.612Mt between January-June 2020 to 6.196Mt in the 6M21.

