Menzel Elektromotoren completes Middle East motor order

05 August 2021

Menzel Elektromotoren has built two bespoke slip ring motors to drive the mills in a cement plant in the Middle East. The order required replicas of the original motors to be supplied, each with two shaft ends and precisely fitting all existing interfaces.

Menzel’s motor design ensures full mechanical and electrical compatibility with the failed previously installed machines of Japanese make. The original manufacturer no longer offers this design, which features relatively unusual dimensions.

The six-pole AC motors with a rated power of 2400kW and a rated voltage of 6600kV are in accordance with the IEC/EN 60034-1 standard. The carefully-replicated design included, among other things, fitting the motors with sleeve bearings.

In addition, the German manufacturer designed the motors for double-pipe ventilation (IP23/IC37, previously: IPR44). This cooling type in particular required the motors to exactly match the in-situ parameters. The very short total length of the motors is determined by fixed couplings on both ends. To meet this requirement, Menzel positioned the slip ring chamber not externally but between the bearing seats.

Published under