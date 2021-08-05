Sumitomo Osaka Cement posts 14% rise in profit

05 August 2021

Japan’s Sumitomo Osaka Cement has posted a 16.4 per cent YoY decline in profit to JPY43.78bn (US$399.57m) for the quarter ending 30 June 2021, compared to JPY52.35bn in the year-ago period.



However, operating profit climbed 13.6 per cent YoY to JPY2.92bn from JPY2.57bn.

