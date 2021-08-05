Eastern Province Cement records 5% rise in profit

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Cement has announced a five per cent increase in net profit to SAR122m (US$32.53m) in the first half of 2021, against SAR116m in the 1H20. Sales also rose 12.8 per cent YoY to SAR429m from SAR380m.



In the second quarter of the year, profits advanced 106 per cent YoY to SAR62m while revenue climbed 45 per cent to SAR212m.

