Northern Region Cement sees 27% rise in net profit

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Region Cement has seen its net profit rise 26.9 per cent YoY to SAR52.9m (US$14.11m) in the January-July period of 2021, compared with SAR41.65m in the first half of the previous year.
However, sales decreased 1.6 per cent YoY to SAR307.19m from SAR312.2m in the 1H20.
