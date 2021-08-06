Cementarnica Usje sees 17% rise in profit

North Macedonia’s Cementarnica Usje has seen a 17 per cent YoY rise in net profit to MKD686.8m (US$13.2m) in the first half of the year, while operating revenue increased 18 per cent to MKD2.5bn.



Domestic sales advanced 11 per cent to MKD1.6bn and sales on foreign markets was up 44 per cent to MKD827.9m.

