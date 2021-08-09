Orient Cement features in The Economic Times' Iconic Brands 2021

Orient Cement, one of India’s leading cement manufacturers and home to brands Birla.A1 Premium Cement and Birla.A1 StrongCrete, has featured in the fourth edition of The Economic Times’ Iconic Brands 2021.

Talking about the recognition, Deepak Khetrapal, MD and CEO, Orient Cement, expressed, "We are delighted that the quality of our products along with our superior customer service has been recognised. This is also an affirmation of our transparent and fair business practices, and the extensive work towards brand experience. Our unwavering commitment to the vision of ‘Build Sustainably to be a Valued Partner in Progress’ has always helped us stand in good stead."

Manish Dua, president of sales and marketing at Orient Cement, also spoke about the recognition and said, "Glad our customer-centric approach has been recognised. Brands stand out only when they truly connect with their consumers, and the connection is made possible only when the proposition resonates with its target audience. Over the years, our products have built a legacy of trust, helping us emerge as one of the fastest growing cement manufacturers in the markets in which we operate."

