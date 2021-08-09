Chile’s cement market expands 67% YoY in June 2021

ICR Newsroom By 09 August 2021

Chilean cement consumption advanced 66.7 per cent YoY in June 2021 to 355,851t when compared with the 233,186t reported in June 2020 and by 21.9 per cent when compared with June 2019, according to the Chilean Construction Chamber, CChC.



In the January-June 2021 period, dispatches were up 20.5 per cent YoY to 2,145,846t from 1,781,388t in the 1H20. When compared with the first six months of 2019, when dispatches reached 2,065,205t there was a 3.9 advance.

