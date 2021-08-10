Saudi Cement sees 14% rise in profit

Saudi Cement Co has posted a 14.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit to SAR86.4m (US$23.04m) in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, compared to SAR75.7m in the year-ago period.



Revenue also climbed 17 per cent YoY to SAR348.1m from SAR297.5m in the 2Q20.

