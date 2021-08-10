Semen Indonesia Group sees 1H EBITDA up 2%

Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) reported a 1.2 per cent uptick in revenue to IDR16.213bn (US$1.13m) in the 1H21 from IDR16.026bn in the 1H20. The increase in revenue was mainly due to higher regional sales volumes as importing countries saw their sales volumes increase.



While domestic sales volumes were 1.5 per cent lower YoY at 14.345Mt in the 1H21 a 35.5 per cent increase in regional sales to 4.814Mt resulted in total sales up by 5.7 per cent to 19.159Mt.



EBITDA edged up 2.1 per cent YoY to IDR3.544bn between January-June 2021 from IDR3.471bn in the year-ago period while the EBITDA margin increased by 0.2 per cent to 21.9 per cent in the 1H21.



In addition, thanks to SIG debt management efforts, the group saw a 26.5 per cent drop in its finance cost. As a result, net profit before tax in the 1H21 reached IDR1.194bn, up 16.1 per cent from IDR1.028bn in the 1H20.



Total interest-bearing debt declined 7.7 per cent YoY to IDR23.76bn as of 30 June 2021 when compared with the 31 December 2020 position. The debt consists of bank loans (58 per cent), corporate bonds (30 per cent), finance lease (four per cent) and temporary syirkah funds (seven per cent).

