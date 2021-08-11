Geocycle India increases waste management performance

11 August 2021

Geocycle India, the waste-management arm of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements (Holcim group) has so far co-processed 2Mt of waste and achieved a thermal substitution rate (TSR) of six per cent in 2021.

Ambuja Cements and ACC have six pre-processing and 14 co-processing facilities that handle close to 1Mta of waste that is diverted from landfill. The ACC Wadi plant in Karnataka co-processes more than 600tpd of waste and achieves a TSR of 18 per cent.

In 2020 Geocycle managed close to 500,000t of RDF and plastic waste in 2020. It now has facilities in Goa, Chennai, Noida, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Vishakhapatnam, Trichy and Erode to process RDF from municipal waste and legacy landfill dumps.

