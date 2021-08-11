CemNet.com » Cement News » Siam Cement records 83% increase in net profit

Siam Cement records 83% increase in net profit

11 August 2021


Thailand’s Siam Cement has seen an 83 per cent increase in net profit to THB17.14bn (US$512.4m) in the second quarter of 2021, supported by its chemical and packaging businesses. Revenue also advanced 39 per cent YoY to THB133.56bn.

The company has also announced a capex target of THB80-90bn for this year.

