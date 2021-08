Qassim Cement announces 10,000tpd new line

13 August 2021

Qassim Cement Co has announced a new 10,000tpd production line at its plant in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, that will replace some of the current production lines.

The project execution is expected to start in the 1H22, the cement producer reported. The cost of the project will be announced after completing studies.

The project's financing options, and expected completion date, financial impact as well as production date will be announced in due course, the company added.

