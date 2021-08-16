CemNet.com » Cement News » Anjani Portland Cement sees 51% revenue increase

Anjani Portland Cement sees 51% revenue increase

16 August 2021


India’s Anjani Portland Cement has seen its revenue surge 50.5 per cent YoY to INR1.22bn (US$16.48m) in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, compared with INR813.7m in the same period of the previous year.

Net profit was up 20.6 per cent YoY to INR230.7m from INR191.3m in the 2Q20.

