Norm is awarded API certification

Norm has become the first cement producer in South Caucasus to receive American Petroleum Institute (API) certification and has now launched its oil-well cement production.
Norm, a part of NEQSOL Holding, was awarded API certification following a successful audit conducted by the association and confirms that the cement producer’s production process meets the internationally-recognised API specifications for producing oil-well cement.
The certification enables the company to contribute to the growth of the oil and gas industry across the South Caucasus region by supplying it with certified oil-well cement.
Norm operates the largest cement plant in the South Caucasus with a production capacity of 5300tpd of clinker and 2.1Mta of cement.
NEQSOL Holding is a group of companies with main business areas covering energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction industries in the UK, USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and more.