Norm is awarded API certification

16 August 2021

Norm has become the first cement producer in South Caucasus to receive American Petroleum Institute (API) certification and has now launched its oil-well cement production.

Norm, a part of NEQSOL Holding, was awarded API certification following a successful audit conducted by the association and confirms that the cement producer’s production process meets the internationally-recognised API specifications for producing oil-well cement.

The certification enables the company to contribute to the growth of the oil and gas industry across the South Caucasus region by supplying it with certified oil-well cement.

Norm operates the largest cement plant in the South Caucasus with a production capacity of 5300tpd of clinker and 2.1Mta of cement.

NEQSOL Holding is a group of companies with main business areas covering energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction industries in the UK, USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE, and more.

