Lafarge Africa Plc announces 1H21 group revenues of NGN145m

18 August 2021

Lafarge Africa PLC (Holcim group) announced 1H21 group revenue of NGN145m (US$351.9m) with gross profits of NGN48m. In the 2Q21, group revenue reached NGN73.5m and gross profits amounted to NGN28.9m.

Group cement sales totalled NGN71.5m in the 2Q21 and NGN141.4m in the 1H21. Meanwhile, Aggregates and concrete sales amounted to NGN2m in the 2Q21 and NGN145m in the 1H21.

Lafarge Africa Plc has a cement production capacity of 10.5Mta in Nigeria.

Published under