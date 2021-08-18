Solidia Technologies appoints new CTO

Solidia Technologies® has named Russel Hill PhD as its new Chief Technology Officer. Mr Hill joins Solidia after 25 years with Boral, where he most recently served as Group Chief Innovation Officer.

"Russell Hill brings a rare wealth of expertise and experience, and we are thrilled to add him to Solidia’s roster of talent," said CEO Bryan Kalbfleish."Russell's leadership will be invaluable as we fulfill Solidia’s mission to deliver the next generation of sustainable construction materials and building products."

Solidia Technologies® is a manufacturer of low-carbon cement and concrete.

