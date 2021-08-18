Uzbekistan posts 23% production increase in 1H21

18 August 2021

Uzbekistan has reported a 23 per cent YoY increase in Portland cement production to 5.8Mt in the first half of 2021, according to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.



The first four months of the year saw a 26.9 per cent YoY surge in production to 3.583Mt, while production in the 5M21 advanced 24.2 per cent to 4.679Mt.



The Tashkent region produced the most significant volume of cement at 42.3 per cent of the total, followed by the Navoi region (32.2 per cent), Jizzakh (13 per cent) and Ferghana (8.5 per cent).

