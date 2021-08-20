Dragon Products to stop Rockland rail terminal shipments

20 August 2021

From next year, USA-based Dragon Products plans to stop shipping cement along the Rockland South End rail line in favour of selling cement from the plant in trucks and shipping cement by rail directly to its customers.

The cement plant currently sends rail cars about five miles on the line from the Thomaston plant to its dock on Rockland’s South End waterfront in Maine, where a barge is then filled and product is shipped to the Boston market.

Next year, the rail cars will no longer be licensed for service, said Dragon Products' environmental, health and safety manager, Anna Hooper. "Therefore, we must take these cars out of service and replace with new cars that comply with the new specifications. At the same time, and due to this rail car change, modification to the marine loading operations must be done. Presently, cost estimates and timing are being considered," said Anna Hooper.

The cement plant purchased the 44 Atlantic St property on the Rockland South End rail line in 1994.

