Atom Cement launched in Russia

Russia’s Atomstroykompleks has launched its Atom Cement plant in Sysert, Sverdlovsk region, which has been designed with 550,000tpa of white cement capacity.
The project represents an investment of RUB4.5bn (US$61.46m) and is expected to reduce the price of white cement in the region by up to 30 per cent.
