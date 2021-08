China Tianrui Group Cement records 9% rise in revenue

23 August 2021

China Tianrui Group Cement has posted a 9.1 per cent YoY increase in revenue to CNY5.73bn (US$882.8m) for the first half of 2021, compared to CNY5.25bn in the year-ago period.

Attributable profit also advanced 4.5 per cent YoY to CNY751.6m from CNY719m in the 1H20.

