Ambuja Cements begins trial production at Marwar facility

23 August 2021

India’s Ambuja Cements has begun trial production at its Marwar cement works in Nagaur district, which will increase the company’s clinker capacity by 3Mta.

The plant was built with an investment of INR23.5bn (US$316.45m) and includes a waste heat recovery system alongside 1.8Mta of cement grinding capacity.

"I am delighted to inaugurate the trial run at Marwar Cement Plant of Ambuja as we dedicate it to meet the infrastructure requirements of the nation. Cement is one of the most important materials for infrastructure and the nation’s growth. I am happy that Ambuja Cement, and Holcim Group, have chosen Rajasthan for their expansion plan through this plant. I am happy to note that the state is ready to provide all assistance necessary for the progress of the industry. It will be our common endeavour that we can become a strong partner for Rajasthan and the country," said Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, who virtually inaugurated the plant.

