Kenya consumption up 27% in 5M21

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2021

Cement consumption in Kenya advanced 26.6 per cent YoY to 3.35Mt in the January-May 2021 period when compared with 2.64Mt in the 5M20, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. The increase was supported by ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Nairobi Expressway and higher activity in the real estate market.



Output from domestic producers increased by 27.3 per cent to 3.38Mt in the 5M21 from 2.65Mt in the 5M20.



“Cement production has been strong, aligned with consumption of the product. This has been supported in part by the strong government infrastructure spending,” said Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Patrick Njoroge, during a briefing on the 26 July monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

Looking at the year ahead, the Nairobi Expressway, the upgrade of James Gichuru-Rironi highway, the dualling of the Kenol-Marua road, the Nairobi Western Bypass and affordable housing projects are all expected to drive cement demand.

A pick-up in the private sector building and construction segment is also recovering, having been among the worst hit by restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

